Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.
Cinematique Presents: Lee
Lee runs from Monday, November 11 to Wednesday, November 13 in the Historic Main Stage at Thalian Hall at 7pm, with an additional screening at 4pm on Wednesday, November 13.
The story of American photographer Lee Miller (Kate Winslet), a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.