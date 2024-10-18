© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Singer-songwriter Alex Toribio talks music and mental health

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published October 18, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter Alex Toribio.

WHQR’s arts reporter Demia Avery sits down for a candid conversation with singer-songwriter Alex Toribio, talking about mental health and her musical journey.

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, call or text the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

Listen to Demia Avery's full interview with Alex Toribio

Alex Toribio bio:

Alex Toribio is the Programming Manager for Cucalorus Film Foundation. She graduated from Towson University in Baltimore, MD with a bachelors in Mass Communications with a concentration in Public Relations. She was a member of the Filipino Cultural Association of Towson during college, then became the Public Relations Coordinator for The Rita M. Cacas Filipino American Foundation. Alex was a video editor and social media creator for a Mental Health and Wellness Education Program called Ommworks, that started in 2020. In 2021, she taught Middle School PE and Health. She moved to Wilmington, NC from La Plata, MD in 2022. Alex is a singer/songwriter who performs around town. You can find her Journey 4 Life album on Spotify.
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

