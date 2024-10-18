Singer-songwriter Alex Toribio talks music and mental health

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, call or text the National Suicide Hotline at 988.

Demia Avery's full interview with Alex Toribio

Alex Toribio bio:

Alex Toribio is the Programming Manager for Cucalorus Film Foundation. She graduated from Towson University in Baltimore, MD with a bachelors in Mass Communications with a concentration in Public Relations. She was a member of the Filipino Cultural Association of Towson during college, then became the Public Relations Coordinator for The Rita M. Cacas Filipino American Foundation. Alex was a video editor and social media creator for a Mental Health and Wellness Education Program called Ommworks, that started in 2020. In 2021, she taught Middle School PE and Health. She moved to Wilmington, NC from La Plata, MD in 2022. Alex is a singer/songwriter who performs around town. You can find her Journey 4 Life album on Spotify.