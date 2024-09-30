'Evolution of a Thang': Acisse Jay's musical journey takes her to Live at Ted's in Wilmington

*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Accise Jay biography:

Acisse Jay is a rock/blues/Americana singer-songwriter from Norfolk, VA, renowned for her electrifying performances and evocative songwriting. Her music, described as “the soul of rock,” melds rock, blues, country, gospel, and Americana influences with a unique flair, offering listeners a fresh perspective on classic genres.

Acisse Jay burst onto the scene with her debut EP, “Experimental Phase EP, Vol. 1,” in 2019, where she showcased her ability to blend diverse musical styles seamlessly. Critics and fans alike praised her distinctive vocal range and innovative approach, with Guitar Girl Magazine highlighting her “musical intelligence and nonconformist melodies” as standout elements of her work.

Her latest release, “Fool’s Gold,” a collaboration with Fuchsia City in January 2022, further solidified her place in the music industry. The single, described as a “pop rock jam” by Right Chord Music, was celebrated for its memorable hooks and the dynamic synergy between Acisse Jay and Fuchsia City. Acisse Jay’s performance of “Fool’s Gold” at the 2023 MAGFest with Fuchsia City was a testament to her compelling stage presence and ability to captivate audiences. In addition to her solo work, Acisse Jay is a founding member of The Phoebes Band, formed in March 2021. Acisse Jay led the band to quickly garner attention, notably with their cover of Kingfish’s “Hey Joe,” which was reposted by the Grammy-nominated artist himself.

She ended her tenure as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist in January 2023. Acisse Jay has opened for legends such as Diane Woods Carter, Roy Roberts, Johnny Rawls, and performed at the 35th Annual Carolina Blues Festival, showcasing her ability to hold her own among the greats.

Her live performances are a blend of raw energy, meticulous craftsmanship, and compelling stage presence, influenced by her studies under guitar virtuoso Kevin Wilson, Sr. In May 2024, Acisse Jay joined the Black Opry Revue, an organization dedicated to celebrating and supporting Black artists in underrepresented music fields such as Country, Americana, Blues, and Folk. This collaboration aligns with her commitment to bringing diverse voices and stories to the forefront of the music scene, while furthering her impact.

Fans and critics have noted Acisse Jay’s sound as a compelling blend of soulful rock and blues with a modern twist, often drawing comparisons to the emotional depth of artists like Bonnie Raitt and the innovative edge of Gary Clark Jr. Her YouTube channel and social media are filled with comments praising her “soulful delivery,” “captivating guitar skills,” and “ability to connect deeply with her audience”.

Looking ahead, Acisse Jay recently record her second EP, “Experimental Phase Vol. 2 - The Evolution of A Thang,” live at Live At Ted’s in Wilmington. This live recording aims to capture her growth as an artist and the emotion of her performances, promising another exciting chapter in her evolving musical journey. Whether in the studio or on stage, Acisse Jay continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a formidable presence in today’s music landscape. Her journey is just beginning, and she remains an artist to watch in the coming years.

