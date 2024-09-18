Cinematique Presents: Seven Samurai

Cinematique of Wilmington is excited to announce a special screening of Akira Kurosawa's classic epic Seven Samurai, restored in 4K for the film's 70th anniversary!

One of the most thrilling movie epics of all time, Seven Samurai tells the story of a sixteenth-century village whose desperate inhabitants hire the eponymous warriors to protect them from invading bandits. This three-hour ride from Akira Kurosawa—featuring legendary actors Toshiro Mifune and Takashi Shimura—seamlessly weaves philosophy and entertainment, delicate human emotions and relentless action, into a rich, evocative, and unforgettable tale of courage and hope.

Seven Samurai runs from Monday, October 21 through Wednesday, October 23, screening at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm at Thalian Hall.