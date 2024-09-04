Friday Feedback for August 9th 2024

We had a great response to our Summer Stealth Drive, and got some very nice feedback from listeners. We heard comments like “He likes news... I like music,” and “Excellent local news coverage and Smooth Landings!” and “WHQR keeps me informed at the beginning and end of each day. As a new resident, I appreciate the local news coverage.” We also got this comment about our classical station: “We love Sunday baroque, all Jemila's programs, the young musicians series, and being introduced to new music!” This is bittersweet for us because Jemila retired in July. We are sorry to see her go. If you’re a fan of Jemila, check out the WHQR Facebook page for the many wonderful tributes our listeners have posted for Jemila.

The good news is that as we lose one on-air voice, a younger generation steps in. One of our newest reporters, Nikolai Mather, has started as local host of All things Considered in the afternoon, and we got a call from a listener with this high praise for his work. “I love the voice of the person talking on the radio at 5 PM on a Wednesday night. The voice, the sound, the tone, the tenor, the melodiousness of it.”

One of the things we all enjoy doing is presenting to local organizations. News Director Ben Schachtman did one such presentation for the Senior Men’s Club of Wilmington in July, for which they sent this note of thanks.

“Your presentation to us this past Friday was fantastic! Without a slide-assist or notes, you gave a coherent and thought-provoking presentation. You certainly convinced us that you are a neutral reporter, without fear or favor toward anyone.”

And finally, I got a call from a listener in her car wondering why our 92.7 classical signal faded out when she drove her car to Mayfair or south of Wilmington. I explained that 92.7 is a low-power translator signal, meaning it does not have the reach of our 100,000 watt full power 91.3 signal. Out of curiosity, I asked what year her car was made. She answered that it was a 2021 model. This was good news, because many newer cars now come with HD capable radios. Working together, we figured out how to confirm that she did, in fact, have an HD radio and then how to tune to 91.3 HD2, which is where our classical station is carried at full power. If you are a fan of WHQR Classical and have a newer car, you may also have an HD radio. When you tune to 91.3, look for the letters HD on your radio screen. If you see those letters, you have access to WHQR Classical wherever you can hear 91.3. It’s just a matter of figuring out how your tuner works, and they all work a bit differently. Let me know if I can help.

We love to get your questions, comments and criticisms. You can find us on Facebook and Twitter, or X, or email us at feedback@whqr.org. Thanks for your feedback, and we look forward to hearing from you.