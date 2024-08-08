WHQR's Barbara Bush Retires

Barbara Bush has been an important part of WHQR for nearly half of the station’s life. After volunteering for several years coordinating volunteers for the pledge drives, Barbara joined the staff as the Director of Finance and Administration in 2007.

Station Manager Kevin Crane says, “After 17 years taking care of WHQR’s finances, we gratefully and sadly say goodbye to. Barbara has guided numerous station managers in her time here and has been an invaluable firm hand on our books. She is also a listener favorite on air during our pledge drives, which she promises to continue. I will miss her advice and her laughter.”

Barbara says, “I have enjoyed every moment of my career at WHQR. It isn’t just the news – especially local – that I am proud of, but the wonderful classical music that I so love. And, WHQR to me is like no other radio station I can imagine. It is truly a huge part of our local cultural world – between art, movies, music, and everything else and folks, I loved it all. But most of all, I loved those crazy pledge drives where I always felt so connected to the listeners. You see that picture of me with those hammers – George Scheibner always called me the hammer (check out the photo above)! But, I meant it ya’ll. I meant every word. And, even if I don’t know you personally, I know you and I thank you for being a listener. If you listen during pledge drives, you know I like to say “we have the best listeners in the world!” And, you might get to hear me say that again…”

On behalf of the staff and many supporters and listeners, we thank Barbara for keeping the station financially solid and wish her a fantastic retirement (though hope she’ll be back for many pledge drives to come).