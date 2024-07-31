WHQR's Jemila Ericson Retires

With both sadness and deep appreciation, WHQR says a fond farewell to Jemila Ericson, who has decided to retire from WHQR, effective July 31st.

Jemila has been involved with WHQR for 30 of the station’s 40 years, starting as a volunteer in 1987, narrating and acting in a 13-week series of radio dramas called Carolina Bookshelf.

Jemila became a full-time employee in the 1993, and has long been the only person currently on staff who began work at the station’s original location on 1026 Greenfield Street (a bar and grill that was converted to be the radio station). Over the years she served in various roles, including classical music host, operations, and editing the Cultural Calendar. She was also editor of WHQR’s former program guide HearSay. As the host of Midday Interview, Jemila conducted over 100 on-air arts interviews and most recently was the producer and host of Stage & Screen, which featured works from musical theatre and film with themes ranging from Westward Ho! to Shall We Dance, and from The Genius of John Williams to Common Ground/Sacred Ground.

In Jemila’s own words: “It's all been quite an adventure! But after 60+ Pledge Drives, I'm ready to retire. I'll continue to be seen onstage in Wilmington (and perhaps in films again). And I'll continue to study and practice Animal Communication, a longtime passion of mine.”

On behalf of our many listeners who enjoyed Jemila’s work over the years, WHQR wishes Jemila the very best for her retirement.