Cinematique Presents: The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders runs from Monday, August 5 through Wednesday, August 7, screening at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

After a chance encounter, headstrong Kathy is drawn to Benny, member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals. As the club transforms into a dangerous underworld of violence, Benny must choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Watch the trailer here.