Cinematique Presents: Longlegs

Longlegs runs from Monday, August 26 through Wednesday, August 28, screening at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm at Thalian Hall.

FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Nicholas Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family.

Watch the trailer here.