© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Cinematique Presents: Janet Planet

WHQR
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:10 AM EDT

Janet Planet runs from Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23, screening at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall.

Nominated for the Panorama Audience Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, and for the Bright Horizons Award at the Melbourne International Film Festival, Janet Planet follows 11-year-old Lacy, spending the summer of 1991 at home in rural Massachusetts, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet.

Watch the trailer here.
Tags
Inside WHQR Culture/Arts