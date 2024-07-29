Cinematique Presents: Janet Planet

Janet Planet runs from Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23, screening at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall.

Nominated for the Panorama Audience Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, and for the Bright Horizons Award at the Melbourne International Film Festival, Janet Planet follows 11-year-old Lacy, spending the summer of 1991 at home in rural Massachusetts, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet.

Watch the trailer here.