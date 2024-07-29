Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 12-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.
Cinematique Presents: Janet Planet
Janet Planet runs from Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23, screening at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in the Ruth and Bucky Stein Theater at Thalian Hall.
Nominated for the Panorama Audience Award at the Berlin International Film Festival, and for the Bright Horizons Award at the Melbourne International Film Festival, Janet Planet follows 11-year-old Lacy, spending the summer of 1991 at home in rural Massachusetts, enthralled by her own imagination and the attention of her mother, Janet. As the months pass, three visitors enter their orbit, all captivated by Janet.
Watch the trailer here.