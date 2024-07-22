Press Release: July 17, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 17, 2024

Contact Information:

Mary Bradley, WHQR Gallery Coordinator & Development Director

mbradley@whqr.org

(910) 343-1640

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to announce the opening of “Color Currents,” a bold, bright and refreshing take on watercolors by local artists Elizabeth Sheats and Maya Murano, on Friday, July 26, 2024

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – WHQR Public Media is excited to announce the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR will host the opening reception of “Color Currents” on Friday, July 26 from 6-9pm. As part of Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night, guests are encouraged to the meet artists, station staff, and to enjoy art, wine, and light refreshments. “Color Currants” will hold an additional closing reception on Friday, August 23, 2024.

We are grateful to Jan Brewington and Dram Tree Realty for sponsoring the 4th Friday Receptions at the MC Erny Gallery.

About the Artists:

Maya Murano is an award-winning, professional watercolor artist who lives in Wilmington, North Carolina. She originally grew up in Oberlin, Ohio, but moved to Wilmington, NC in 2011. Growing up, Maya spent a great deal of time outside, either playing in creeks, mud, building fairy houses or picking fresh ingredients from the gardens. All these things combined definitely have informed her body of work through the years. By working in watercolors, and many other non-toxic and environmentally friendly art mediums, Maya strives to have her art be as earth friendly when possible. Many of her paintings and custom gift items focus on produce, organic shapes and nature’s bounty. You can find her work in galleries, restaurants and private collections throughout the southeast.

Elizabeth Sheats is a Wilmington, North Carolina native who enjoys painting in watercolor and acrylic. With her background in interior design, she loves helping people find art that suits their style, often acting as a “matchmaker” for her clients and the artists she knows. Nature influences the colors, textures, and motifs of Elizabeth’s art and interiors. She enjoys blending old and new and isn't afraid to spice up her artwork with bright colors and the unexpected. In recent collections, she is inspired by hundreds-year-old alleys of live oaks that she finds breathtakingly beautiful. They often form natural shadowy tunnels with a light at the end--a beacon of hope for Elizabeth that she conveys to the viewer, making her pieces uplifting and encouraging to all.

WHQR Public Media is a nonprofit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm and 98.9fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 102.3fm. WHQR offers award-winning national and local news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

