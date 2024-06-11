Press Release: November 20, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 20, 2023

WHQR Public Media Wins 6 Broadcast Journalism Awards

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – WHQR took a variety of honors at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Award Ceremony on November 11, 2023.

News Director Ben Schachtman says, "I'm incredibly proud of the team here at WHQR — and I'm grateful to RTDNAC, not just for recognizing our work, but for rewarding our attempts to do deeper, investigative, and community-based reporting."

“At a time when the media world is evolving, I am exceedingly proud that WHQR’s news team is recognized for stepping up to provide the highest quality journalism to the Cape Fear region.” adds Station Manager Kevin Crane.

From the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) WHQR won the following radio awards:

Outstanding News Operation

First Place : WHQR

Community Impact

First Place : WHQR – Series on ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) – Rachel Keith

Consumer/Economic

First Place : WHQR – Ask a Journalist: Why is my rent so [expletive] high? – Benjamin Schachtman, Kelly Kenoyer

Education

First Place : WHQR – ‘Stamped’ out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school – Rachel Keith

Health-Medicine

First Place : WHQR – The Healing Place is not a treatment center– Benjamin Schachtman

Political/Election

Second Place : WHQR – Advocates say NC bill will hurt tenants, and could financially benefit its primary sponsor - Kelly Kenoyer

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm and 98.9fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 102.3fm. WHQR offers award-winning national and local news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

