Press Release: November 20, 2023

WHQR Public Media Wins 6 Broadcast Journalism Awards
WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – WHQR took a variety of honors at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Award Ceremony on November 11, 2023.
News Director Ben Schachtman says, "I'm incredibly proud of the team here at WHQR — and I'm grateful to RTDNAC, not just for recognizing our work, but for rewarding our attempts to do deeper, investigative, and community-based reporting."
“At a time when the media world is evolving, I am exceedingly proud that WHQR’s news team is recognized for stepping up to provide the highest quality journalism to the Cape Fear region.” adds Station Manager Kevin Crane.
From the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) WHQR won the following radio awards:
Outstanding News Operation
First Place: WHQR
Community Impact
First Place: WHQR – Series on ACES (Adverse Childhood Experiences) – Rachel Keith
Consumer/Economic
First Place: WHQR – Ask a Journalist: Why is my rent so [expletive] high? – Benjamin Schachtman, Kelly Kenoyer
Education
First Place: WHQR – ‘Stamped’ out? The battle to remove an AP-English book from a New Hanover County school – Rachel Keith
Health-Medicine
First Place: WHQR – The Healing Place is not a treatment center– Benjamin Schachtman
Political/Election
Second Place: WHQR – Advocates say NC bill will hurt tenants, and could financially benefit its primary sponsor - Kelly Kenoyer
