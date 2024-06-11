Press Release: June 7, 2024 SAG AFTRA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 7, 2024

SAG-AFTRA union and WHQR reach a three-year contract agreement

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – In April, the members of WHQR’s SAG-AFTRA bargaining unit ratified a three-year contract with WHQR Public Media.

“This agreement meets the objectives we outlined when WHQR voluntarily recognized the union in the summer of 2022. We are pleased with this mutually beneficial result following a constructive bargaining process, and thank all involved for their hard work and good will” WHQR management said.

In addition to setting minimum salaries at a sustainable level for full and part-time employees, the three year contract includes annual pay raises, expanded benefits and added time off. In a tweet on X, SAG-AFTRA said “We are grateful that WHQR came in good faith to the bargaining table to swiftly deliver this contract, which will be in place for the next three years.”

The bargaining unit includes hosts, reporters, development associates and IT staff.

WHQR Public Media is a non-profit, member-supported, community-based public radio station, broadcasting from Wilmington. A trusted source for NPR and local news, WHQR serves southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm and 98.9fm, and Classical HQR at 92.7fm and 102.3fm. WHQR offers award-winning national and local news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.