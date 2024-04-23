Cape Fear Conversations: Health Equity
In WHQR’s third installment of Cape Fear Conversations, WHQR brings together experts and medical professionals to talk about health equity, what it is and what it looks like in our region. Then, we get creative and come up with potential solutions to help where New Hanover County is lacking. Join us!
WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Health Equity. WHQR's Camille Mojica will lead a Q & A with local experts and medical professionals on why health equity is important and affects residents in Cape Fear region. Join us on Saturday May 11th at Waterline Brewing Co. from 1pm-3pm.
Panelists:
Jason Black - Adult Residential Community Treatment Services (ARCTS) Program Director, Coastal Horizons Center
Kevin Briggs - Senior Director of Laboratory & Respiratory Care Services, Novant Health
Dr. Umar Bowers - Medical Director, Dawson Med & Dawson Med Urgent Care
Hayley Sink - Director of Health Equity, Trillium
Leigh Quarles - Health Equity Network Officer, New Hanover Community Endowment
Fawn Rhodes - Equity Coordinator, New Hanover Department of Health and Human Services
This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public. We hope to see you there.