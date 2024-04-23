Cape Fear Conversations: Health Equity

WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Health Equity. WHQR's Camille Mojica will lead a Q & A with local experts and medical professionals on why health equity is important and affects residents in Cape Fear region. Join us on Saturday May 11th at Waterline Brewing Co. from 1pm-3pm.

Panelists:

Jason Black - Adult Residential Community Treatment Services (ARCTS) Program Director, Coastal Horizons Center

Kevin Briggs - Senior Director of Laboratory & Respiratory Care Services, Novant Health

Dr. Umar Bowers - Medical Director, Dawson Med & Dawson Med Urgent Care

Hayley Sink - Director of Health Equity, Trillium

Leigh Quarles - Health Equity Network Officer, New Hanover Community Endowment

Fawn Rhodes - Equity Coordinator, New Hanover Department of Health and Human Services

This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public. We hope to see you there.