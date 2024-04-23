© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE: Updates, resources, and context
Cape Fear Conversations
Cape Fear Conversations is a series where both local experts and residents share stories and discuss issues that affect people living in southeastern North Carolina.

Cape Fear Conversations: Health Equity

WHQR
Published April 23, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT

In WHQR’s third installment of Cape Fear Conversations, WHQR brings together experts and medical professionals to talk about health equity, what it is and what it looks like in our region. Then, we get creative and come up with potential solutions to help where New Hanover County is lacking. Join us!

WHQR presents another informative and enlightening event for our Cape Fear Conversations series: Health Equity. WHQR's Camille Mojica will lead a Q & A with local experts and medical professionals on why health equity is important and affects residents in Cape Fear region. Join us on Saturday May 11th at Waterline Brewing Co. from 1pm-3pm.

Panelists:
Jason Black - Adult Residential Community Treatment Services (ARCTS) Program Director, Coastal Horizons Center
Kevin Briggs - Senior Director of Laboratory & Respiratory Care Services, Novant Health
Dr. Umar Bowers - Medical Director, Dawson Med & Dawson Med Urgent Care
Hayley Sink - Director of Health Equity, Trillium
Leigh Quarles - Health Equity Network Officer, New Hanover Community Endowment
Fawn Rhodes - Equity Coordinator, New Hanover Department of Health and Human Services

This FREE event at Waterline Brewing is open to the public. We hope to see you there.
