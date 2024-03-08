Back to the 80s: WHQR Birthday Bash

Celebrate with WHQR and loads of friends. Dress up and pose in our Totally Awesome 80s Photo Nooks - Power Pop, Punk/New Wave or Urban Cowboy. Best Dressed in each catagory wins the Golden Rollerskate! Party and dance to the best 80s tunes with the Beehive Blondes. Enjoy great food from Art Centered Catering and excellent brews from Waterline and more. Waterline will be open only for us on this special night. Each ticket includes admission, all the fun, food, one drink ticket, totally rad good times and more.