STNL! Featuring Barrowburn

Barrowburn will perform on Thursday, February 29 at 7:30pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.orgor call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

This North Carolina-based group has been performing traditional Celtic music throughout the state and across the Cape Fear region for over 20 years. Found at many a Scottish ceilidh and Irish hooley, their songs will make you smile with plenty of audience participation!

Find out more about Barrowburn on their website or follow them on Facebook.