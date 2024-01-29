STNL! Featuring The Rhythm Bones

The Rhythm Bones will perform Friday, February 16 at 8:00pm (doors open 7:00 pm) at Live At Ted’s, 2 Castle St. Tickets are $10.

Formed in 2015, The Rhythm Bones are all veteran musicians playing a blend of original and cover material very much steeped in the blues and funk that has always informed their music. It is at times rocking, at other times bluesy, funky, and soulful. If you come, come to dance, come to have a good time and a few laughs.

The band has been featured performers for both the Seafood, Blues and Jazz Fest and the Cape Fear Blues Festival. The band puts on energetic and engaging performances. If you love the Neville Brother, Dr. John, BB Kind, and Etta James, you'll love this band.

Find out more about The Rhythm Bones on theirwebsite or Facebook.