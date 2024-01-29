© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE CLOSURE: UPDATES, RESOURCES, AND CONTEXT
Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring The Rhythm Bones

Published January 29, 2024 at 12:10 PM EST

The Rhythm Bones will perform Friday, February 16 at 8:00pm (doors open 7:00 pm) at Live At Ted’s, 2 Castle St. Tickets are $10.

Formed in 2015, The Rhythm Bones are all veteran musicians playing a blend of original and cover material very much steeped in the blues and funk that has always informed their music. It is at times rocking, at other times bluesy, funky, and soulful. If you come, come to dance, come to have a good time and a few laughs.

The band has been featured performers for both the Seafood, Blues and Jazz Fest and the Cape Fear Blues Festival. The band puts on energetic and engaging performances. If you love the Neville Brother, Dr. John, BB Kind, and Etta James, you'll love this band.

Find out more about The Rhythm Bones on theirwebsite or Facebook.
