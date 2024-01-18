© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 2-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Cinematique Presents: Oscar Nominated Shorts 2024

Published January 18, 2024 at 1:59 PM EST

Oscar Nominated Shorts runs from Monday, February 19 through Friday, February 23 at 4 and 7pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

Monday, February 19, 2024
7:00pm  Live Action

Tuesday, February 20, 2024
7:00pm  Documentary

Wednesday, February 21, 2024
4:00pm  Animation
7:00pm  Live Action

Thursday, February 22, 2024
7:00pm  Documentary

Friday, February 23, 2024
7:00pm Animation

*Titles and descriptions of films will be added soon!
