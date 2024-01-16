WHQR MeetUp Party at Leland Brewing Co. on Tuesday, February 23

Public Radio lovers, WHQR Community Advisory Board, staff, board, and friends will gather at Leland Brewing Companyon Tuesday, January 23th, from 5pm to 7pm.

We will come together to celebrate our favorite community radio station while drinking local brews, enjoying great company, and eating delicious food from 2Brosfood truck. Raise a glass to excellent radio, music, culture and an interesting and interested community of listeners. PLUS, Leland Brewing Co. has generously offered to donate $1 for every pint purchased to WHQR.

Leland Brewing Co. is a family and pet friendly brewery. Planning on attending? Let us know by RSVPing here: online here.

