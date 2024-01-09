STNL! Featuring Abigail Dowd

Abigail Dowd will perform on Thursday, January 25 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve your seats by sending an email to soup@whqr.orgor call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Abigail Dowd grew up under the longleaf pines in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. Known for her storytelling and command of an audience, she has been called "a writer of the highest caliber” (The All Scene Eye). Her soulful voice and unique classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass of Jason Duff caught the attention of Acoustic Guitar Magazine, which described the album “Not What I Seem”: “The guitar-driven introspective folk of the 1970s [as] a touchstone, but so are blues and roots rock ’n’ roll.”

Pulling from her heritage of storytelling and determination, Dowd weaves hints of Celtic melodies with the soulful gospel of the south to create a sound that dances between folk, rock and blues.

Dowd’s latest album “Beautiful Day” was released on April 23, 2021. Recorded live with a full band at the Fidelitorium, the album was produced by Grammy nominated engineer/mixer Jason Richmond.

Find out more about Abigail Dowd on her website or follow her on Facebook,Instagram

