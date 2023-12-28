© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cutting Edge: A Pop Art Collection: Work by Angela Fernot and Mavis Martini

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published December 28, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature Cutting Edge: A Pop Art Collection, work by Angela Fernot and Mavis MartiniMeet the artists, view their innovative work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event on Friday, January 26 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, February 23 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception.

This work is not for the faint of heart. Our inspiration honors the power of women, the weird and surreal, and this show will take you to fantasies unknown. Our work is a celebration of mixed media, showcasing exquisite cut paper collage and illustrations incorporating delicate watercolors, bold ink lines, and vibrant subjects.

About the artists:
Mavis Martini's "modtage"/collage work is inspired by the aesthetics of the "mad Men" aera of advertising, notable the optimism and anticipatio nfor the future as refleected in twhat seems today as an irrational-even surreal-exuberance. She frequently juxtaposes the manufactured images from advertising with those of the natureal world.

Mavis currently maintains a career as a set decoration/props buyer in the film industry and anticipates expanding her modtage avocation into decor items. Mavis can be found on Instagram, Facebook, or by phone and email.
Tags
Inside WHQR Culture/ArtsThe MC Erny Gallery
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley