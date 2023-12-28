The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature Cutting Edge: A Pop Art Collection, work by Angela Fernot and Mavis Martini. Meet the artists, view their innovative work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event on Friday, January 26 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, February 23 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception.

This work is not for the faint of heart. Our inspiration honors the power of women, the weird and surreal, and this show will take you to fantasies unknown. Our work is a celebration of mixed media, showcasing exquisite cut paper collage and illustrations incorporating delicate watercolors, bold ink lines, and vibrant subjects.

About the artists:

Mavis Martini's "modtage"/collage work is inspired by the aesthetics of the "mad Men" aera of advertising, notable the optimism and anticipatio nfor the future as refleected in twhat seems today as an irrational-even surreal-exuberance. She frequently juxtaposes the manufactured images from advertising with those of the natureal world.

Mavis currently maintains a career as a set decoration/props buyer in the film industry and anticipates expanding her modtage avocation into decor items. Mavis can be found on Instagram, Facebook, or by phone and email.

