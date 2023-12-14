One-Day Pledge Drive 2023

The Food Bank has been providing food for people at risk of hunger in the Cape Fear region for over 40 years, so at the Food Bank, the vision is that “No One Goes Hungry in Central & Eastern North Carolina”

Almost 94,000 people in our region struggle to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for a healthy life.

For every pledge made during today's one-day pledge drive, investment advisor Bob Loweth will made a donation* to the Food Bank to provide 20 meals for hungry adults and children in our region, so support WHQR with your pledge and help our neighbors right here in your community.

*Mr. Loweth will be making a matching donation to WHQR at the end of the fundraiser.