© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One-Day Pledge Drive 2023

WHQR
Published December 14, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST

Each pledge equals twenty hot meals! TODAY ONLY

The Food Bank has been providing food for people at risk of hunger in the Cape Fear region for over 40 years, so at the Food Bank, the vision is that “No One Goes Hungry in Central & Eastern North Carolina”

Almost 94,000 people in our region struggle to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for a healthy life.

For every pledge made during today's one-day pledge drive, investment advisor Bob Loweth will made a donation* to the Food Bank to provide 20 meals for hungry adults and children in our region, so support WHQR with your pledge and help our neighbors right here in your community.

*Mr. Loweth will be making a matching donation to WHQR at the end of the fundraiser.
Inside WHQR