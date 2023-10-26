STNL! Featuring Catesby Jones

Catesby Jones will perform on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.orgor call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Catesby Jones was born in Versailles, Kentucky and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio. As a young man, he began writing original compositions, playing in folk clubs in Boston, and touring on the fabled New York college coffeehouse circuit. He has held steady gigs in Cleveland, the Virgin Islands, a Kingsville, Texas honky tonk, the Rum Boogie Cafe in Memphis, and The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. He won the Kerrville New Folk Competition in 1982 and, as a staff writer in Nashville, co-wrote Travis Tritt's breakout hit 'Country Club'. In 1993, he moved to Wilmington, NC where he has performed extensively and pursues his prolific songwriting career, collaborating with talented local characters like Jamie Hoover, Jim Ellis, and others

Find out more about the Catesby Jones on his website or on Facebook