WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring Catesby Jones

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published October 26, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT

Catesby Jones will perform on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.orgor call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Catesby Jones was born in Versailles, Kentucky and raised in Shaker Heights, Ohio. As a young man, he began writing original compositions, playing in folk clubs in Boston, and touring on the fabled New York college coffeehouse circuit. He has held steady gigs in Cleveland, the Virgin Islands, a Kingsville, Texas honky tonk, the Rum Boogie Cafe in Memphis, and The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. He won the Kerrville New Folk Competition in 1982 and, as a staff writer in Nashville, co-wrote Travis Tritt's breakout hit 'Country Club'. In 1993, he moved to Wilmington, NC where he has performed extensively and pursues his prolific songwriting career, collaborating with talented local characters like Jamie Hoover, Jim Ellis, and others

Find out more about the Catesby Jones on his website or on Facebook

Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
