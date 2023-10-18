© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! performances are held in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming shows or listen to the produced broadcasts of many of our shows by clicking the listen button.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring: Soul-R-Fusion

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published October 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT

Soul-R-Fusion will perform on Sunday, October 22 from 4-6 pm (doors open 3 pm) at Live at Ted's. Tickets are $10.

Soul-R Fusion brings unparalleled depth and creativity to the blues-folk music genre. With Tim Koehler on acoustic guitar, harmonica, and vocals, and Alex Goodell on fretless bass guitar, the duo have reimagined the 'singer-songwriter' paradigm. Both highly skilled and experienced musicians, they met and started collaborating in 2015. They blend diverse musical influences to create their own sound that has evolved from their unique combination of melodic, otherworldly fretless basslines, rhythmic acoustic guitar, and Tim’s soulful voice bringing to life heartfelt lyrics.

The duo is based in Wilmington N.C., and while they may play an occasional ‘cover tune’ in their own style, they are focused on songwriting and performing their original songs. Their music radiates positive energy, and fans know a Soul-R Fusion show is not only a good time, but an energizing musical journey.

