STNL! Featuring The Brewer Brothers

The Brewer Brothers will perform on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Like lightning in a bottle, Graham and Jacob Brewer have overtaken the North Carolina music community by storm and made their way into the hearts of many. Originating out of Wilmington, they've performed in a multitude of fine venues throughout the Southeast and you can follow them to many bluegrass festivals across the Blue Ridge. The Brewer Brothers proudly guest alongside of many of their fellow musicians - it's the music that creates these special bonds and these gentlemen have just begun to make their mark on this genre. Graham (mandolin) and Jacob (guitar) invite you into their world. It's a wild ride, so hang on!

Find out more about the Brewer Brothers on Instagram and Facebook

