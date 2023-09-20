© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! is back in 2023 with performances in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming and past shows.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring The Brewer Brothers

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT

The Brewer Brothers will perform on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours. ($10 suggested donation)

Like lightning in a bottle, Graham and Jacob Brewer have overtaken the North Carolina music community by storm and made their way into the hearts of many. Originating out of Wilmington, they've performed in a multitude of fine venues throughout the Southeast and you can follow them to many bluegrass festivals across the Blue Ridge. The Brewer Brothers proudly guest alongside of many of their fellow musicians - it's the music that creates these special bonds and these gentlemen have just begun to make their mark on this genre. Graham (mandolin) and Jacob (guitar) invite you into their world. It's a wild ride, so hang on!

Find out more about the Brewer Brothers on Instagram and Facebook

Mary Bradley
