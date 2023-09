WHQR is tremendously sad to share the news that Madafo Lloyd Wilson has passed away. He has gone to join his Ancestors. Madafo has been a part of the WHQR family for more than twenty years producing and performing "A Season's Griot" and so much more. We send our love and care to his family and our whole community who will be missing this wonderful man.

Listen to some Madafo's programs here.