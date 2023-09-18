The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature Sound Waves: work by Renato Abbate & Anne McCombie. Meet the artists, view their fabulous work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event on Friday, September 22 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, October 27 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception.

Step into the enchanting world of "Sound Waves," an extraordinary art show that transcends traditional boundaries and invites you to experience the intersection of art, music, and life. This captivating exhibition, curated by Renato Abbate and Anne McCombie, explores the intricate dance between copper fish, ocean-inspired imagery, and musical instruments framed in lath. Through this unique fusion, "Sound Waves" masterfully represents the concepts of balance, harmony, and rhythm in a way that resonates deeply with the human spirit.

Anne and Renato have come together to craft this harmonious tapestry of visual sensations. Each piece in the "Sound Waves" collection is a testament to the profound connection between the elements of nature, the creativity of human expression, and the universal language of music.

Copper fish, meticulously handcrafted seem to swim gracefully through the gallery, evoking the fluidity and grace of ocean life. The warm, earthy tones of copper contrast with the menagerie of colors created while manipulating the chemical reactions of various elements layered over the ocean-inspired imagery, creating a stunning visual juxtaposition that reflects the duality of nature and human existence.

Amidst this aquatic wonderland, musical instruments, lovingly preserved and framed in lath, serve as both stunning visual art pieces and relics of sonic history. "Sound Waves" encourages viewers to contemplate the delicate equilibrium that exists between the chaos of life's tides and the soothing rhythms of our existence. It invites you to listen closely to the melodies hidden within the depths of the ocean and discover the symphony of life that emerges when we find balance and harmony within ourselves.

Through this extraordinary blend of copper, natural wood, and melodious imagery, "Sound Waves" seeks to inspire a deeper connection with the world around us and an appreciation for the beauty found in the interplay of art, music, and life. It is an exploration of the soul's desire for balance and a reminder that, like the ocean, life's ebb and flow can be both chaotic and harmonious, creating a symphony that resonates in the heart and soul of all who encounter it.

Join us on a journey into the heart of "Sound Waves," where copper fish, oceanic dreams, and musical instruments come together to create a powerful and transformative experience that celebrates the intricate dance of life's elements.

