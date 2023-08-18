© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR celebrates 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, every two weeks we'll be releasing some of our favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history.

January 17, 1986

Published August 18, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT

Pender county native and national art treasure Minnie Evans, who lived and worked all her life in Wilmington, was featured in a comprehensive show and catalog at the NC Museum of Art. Museum curator Mitchell Kahan discusses her work, and Minnie sings and talks on the occasion of her 95th birthday, shortly before her death.

Wilmington resident John Cheek, long-time bass-baritone with the New York Metropolitan Opera, discusses his solo recital with the New York Philharmonic, and the difference in style between Met conductor James Levine and Philharmonic conductor Zubin Mehta.

Former WHQR Board of Directors member c, the new director of the Wilmington Choral Society at age 25, discusses his vision for the chorus and his views on choral music and its production.

Jim Poulson presents the WHQR Cultural Calendar for January 17, 1986.

