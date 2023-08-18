Pender county native and national art treasure Minnie Evans, who lived and worked all her life in Wilmington, was featured in a comprehensive show and catalog at the NC Museum of Art. Museum curator Mitchell Kahan discusses her work, and Minnie sings and talks on the occasion of her 95th birthday, shortly before her death.

Minnie Evans.mp3 Listen • 13:08

Wilmington resident John Cheek, long-time bass-baritone with the New York Metropolitan Opera, discusses his solo recital with the New York Philharmonic, and the difference in style between Met conductor James Levine and Philharmonic conductor Zubin Mehta.

John Cheek.mp3 Listen • 4:16

Former WHQR Board of Directors member c, the new director of the Wilmington Choral Society at age 25, discusses his vision for the chorus and his views on choral music and its production.

John Jordan.mp3 Listen • 4:25

Jim Poulson presents the WHQR Cultural Calendar for January 17, 1986.