Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! is back in 2023 with performances in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming and past shows.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring The Jay Killman Quartet

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published August 7, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT

The Jay Killman Quartet will perform on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Live at Ted's (2 Castle Street). Doors open at 3:00pm Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Jay Killman has been a professional musician for eleven years. He performs with a wide array of acts including jazz ensembles, singer songwriter acts, hip hop groups, and fusion bands.

Over the years Jay has studied and played with numerous greats including Keith Ganz, Joey Calderrazo, Ralph Bowen, Branford Marsalis, Isaiah Sharkey, Peter DiCarlo, Jerald Shynett and more. He has acheived a BA in Music from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a MM in Jazz Composition from North Carolina Central University. In addition to performing, Jay is an avid composer, arranger and teacher.

Jay has released 2 albums of original music - Rene & Jay Nice Sounds Collection no. 1 and Jay Killman Cycles. https://open.spotify.com/album/0yDP6i7ajTd2RtadJejFyF

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
