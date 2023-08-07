STNL! Featuring The Jay Killman Quartet

The Jay Killman Quartet will perform on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at Live at Ted's (2 Castle Street). Doors open at 3:00pm Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Jay Killman has been a professional musician for eleven years. He performs with a wide array of acts including jazz ensembles, singer songwriter acts, hip hop groups, and fusion bands.

Over the years Jay has studied and played with numerous greats including Keith Ganz, Joey Calderrazo, Ralph Bowen, Branford Marsalis, Isaiah Sharkey, Peter DiCarlo, Jerald Shynett and more. He has acheived a BA in Music from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and a MM in Jazz Composition from North Carolina Central University. In addition to performing, Jay is an avid composer, arranger and teacher.