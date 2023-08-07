Wilmington Civic Ballet Director Anne Goodrum discusses the company's upcoming production of The Enchanted Toyshop with former Director Doris Levy. They hold forth on the physicality and spirituality of the dancer's art form. UNC School of the Arts dance student Kathleen Cantwell and dancer Edward Miles McClellan discuss the rigor of ballet from the performer's perspective. The human figure was the original object of painting and sculpture.

dance.mp3 Listen • 13:37

Wilmington legend Claude Howell, who founded the Fine Arts Department at UNCW, discusses the history and philosophy of the human figure in art. Wilmington artist and teacher Donna Moore, with long experience in painting from life, discusses the joy of nude painting and the related art of being the painter's model.

art of the nude.mp3 Listen • 13:30

Jim Poulson presents the WHQR Cultural Calendar for November 15, 1985.