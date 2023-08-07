© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR
Archived Broadcasts
WHQR celebrates 40 years of fantastic radio since airing our first official broadcast on April 22, 1984. To commemorate this special milestone, every two weeks we'll be releasing some of our favorite shows and pieces from our broadcast history.

November 15,1985

WHQR
Published August 4, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT

Wilmington Civic Ballet Director Anne Goodrum discusses the company's upcoming production of The Enchanted Toyshop with former Director Doris Levy. They hold forth on the physicality and spirituality of the dancer's art form. UNC School of the Arts dance student Kathleen Cantwell and dancer Edward Miles McClellan discuss the rigor of ballet from the performer's perspective. The human figure was the original object of painting and sculpture.

dance.mp3

Wilmington legend Claude Howell, who founded the Fine Arts Department at UNCW, discusses the history and philosophy of the human figure in art. Wilmington artist and teacher Donna Moore, with long experience in painting from life, discusses the joy of nude painting and the related art of being the painter's model.

art of the nude.mp3

Jim Poulson presents the WHQR Cultural Calendar for November 15, 1985.

culcal851115.mp3

Inside WHQR