© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR
Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! is back in 2023 with performances in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming and past shows.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring Travis Shallow

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT

Travis Shallow will perform on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Price: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours.

Best known for his steady solo career and his heavy touring schedule, Travis Shallow is a singer-songwriter, musician, and recording artist who makes his home right here, in Wilmington, NC. He's still basking in the glow of a stellar opening performance for country music icon Clint Black at CFCC's Wilson Center in late June of 2023 and there's new music from the studio on the horizon. The single, 'Hard Time with The Truth' was released on March 31st of this year following the inclusion of his song, 'Let It Pass', on the Cavity Search Records compilation in 2020. And Travis didn't rest during quarantine - he self-produced his livestream music series, 'Live From Shallow Chateau', and has logged 125 sessions since March of 2020 for his devoted fanbase and new listeners.

Join us for an exciting evening of original music with Travis Shallow at STNL!

Tags
Inside WHQR Culture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley