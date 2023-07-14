STNL! Featuring Travis Shallow

Travis Shallow will perform on Thursday, July 20 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Price: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours.

Best known for his steady solo career and his heavy touring schedule, Travis Shallow is a singer-songwriter, musician, and recording artist who makes his home right here, in Wilmington, NC. He's still basking in the glow of a stellar opening performance for country music icon Clint Black at CFCC's Wilson Center in late June of 2023 and there's new music from the studio on the horizon. The single, 'Hard Time with The Truth' was released on March 31st of this year following the inclusion of his song, 'Let It Pass', on the Cavity Search Records compilation in 2020. And Travis didn't rest during quarantine - he self-produced his livestream music series, 'Live From Shallow Chateau', and has logged 125 sessions since March of 2020 for his devoted fanbase and new listeners.

Join us for an exciting evening of original music with Travis Shallow at STNL!

