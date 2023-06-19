© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Inside WHQR

Our Summer Stealth Drive is Underway!

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 19, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT

WHQR's Summer Stealth Drive is back! Shhhhhhhh!

After a few years' hiatus, WHQR is trying to meet our summer goal without interrupting programing and your donation will make it possibleFor several past summers your gifts have allowed WHQR to completely cancel the on-air pledge drive. 

Beginning Monday, June 19, you’ll hear our on-air personalities explaining this innovative fundraiser in short breaks. You’ll see a lot on social media and in email explaining what we’re doing and why listener support is so important to HQR News and Classical HQR. It’s our largest and most reliable source of funding. Nothing we do would be possible without you. This is the fundraiser. It’s time to give.

For this special stealth pledge drive, not only can you feel good about contributing to your local NPR-affiliated station, but you can feel great about supporting Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity. For every gift to WHQR, investment advisor Bob Loweth will fund a 2x4 to help build a Habitat for Humanity house. Let's make our community better today!

**Why are we doing this? Because we love the programming, just like you do and we want to be able to bring it to you in its entirety, without interruptions! Make your gift today and help us meet our goal before July 7.

Inside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley