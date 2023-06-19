Our Summer Stealth Drive is Underway!

WHQR's Summer Stealth Drive is back! Shhhhhhhh!

After a few years' hiatus, WHQR is trying to meet our summer goal without interrupting programing and your donation will make it possible. For several past summers your gifts have allowed WHQR to completely cancel the on-air pledge drive.

Beginning Monday, June 19, you’ll hear our on-air personalities explaining this innovative fundraiser in short breaks. You’ll see a lot on social media and in email explaining what we’re doing and why listener support is so important to HQR News and Classical HQR. It’s our largest and most reliable source of funding. Nothing we do would be possible without you. This is the fundraiser. It’s time to give.

For this special stealth pledge drive, not only can you feel good about contributing to your local NPR-affiliated station, but you can feel great about supporting Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity. For every gift to WHQR, investment advisor Bob Loweth will fund a 2x4 to help build a Habitat for Humanity house. Let's make our community better today!

**Why are we doing this? Because we love the programming, just like you do and we want to be able to bring it to you in its entirety, without interruptions! Make your gift today and help us meet our goal before July 7.

