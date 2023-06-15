STNL! Featuring Delia & Friends

Soup to Nuts Live returns to Live at Ted’s on Thursday, June 22nd with Wilmington singer-songwriter Delia Stanley and Friends.

Delia Stanley is a Wilmington, NC based singer/songwriter who performs originals and covers on guitar and ukulele, solo and with her band, Delia & Friends. With powerful vocals and high energy performances, Delia is known to get a crowd moving and engaged.

Both Delia and Delia & Friends have played many breweries, bottle shops, venues and Wilmington festivals, like the Tunes and Blooms festival at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre for Azalea Fest 2022- Delia will return for Tunes and Blooms solo for 2023!

Delia recorded an EP at the Wilmington local Hourglass Studios, which can be found at www.deliastanley.bandcamp.com. She has been a longtime favorite at Ted’s Voice and Pen showcase and we are pleased to bring her to you. Ted’s is an intimate-sized listening room, so reserve your seats soon for Delia Stanley & Friends. Doors open at 6pm, show 7-9pm. Tickets are $10.

We’ll be recording the show for future broadcast on WHQR—check back here to find out when!

