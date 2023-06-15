© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Inside WHQR

STNL! Featuring Delia & Friends

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT

Soup to Nuts Live returns to Live at Ted’s on Thursday, June 22nd with Wilmington singer-songwriter Delia Stanley and Friends.

Delia Stanley is a Wilmington, NC based singer/songwriter who performs originals and covers on guitar and ukulele, solo and with her band, Delia & Friends. With powerful vocals and high energy performances, Delia is known to get a crowd moving and engaged.

Both Delia and Delia & Friends have played many breweries, bottle shops, venues and Wilmington festivals, like the Tunes and Blooms festival at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre for Azalea Fest 2022- Delia will return for Tunes and Blooms solo for 2023!

Delia recorded an EP at the Wilmington local Hourglass Studios, which can be found at www.deliastanley.bandcamp.com. She has been a longtime favorite at Ted’s Voice and Pen showcase and we are pleased to bring her to you. Ted’s is an intimate-sized listening room, so reserve your seats soon for Delia Stanley & Friends. Doors open at 6pm, show 7-9pm. Tickets are $10.

We’ll be recording the show for future broadcast on WHQR—check back here to find out when!

Inside WHQR
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley