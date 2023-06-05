WHQR Annual Meeting Monday, June 26 - Please Join Us

The Annual Meeting of Friends of Public Radio will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 6pm in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR, 254 North Front Street Suite 300 in Wilmington. We hope you are able to join us.

The formal business of the meeting will be to elect new Board members for a 3 year term through June 30, 2025. All WHQR members in good standing (those who have made a donation during the 2021-2022 fiscal year) may vote. We'll also hear reports from the Board and station management on this historic past year's events and plans for the future. As always, there will be time for public comment.

Refreshments will be served as we celebrate the past and look toward the future of your public radio station. Please join us. RSVP to join us in person by emailing rsvp@whqr.org - let us know how many people will be attending.