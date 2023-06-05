© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's tower site is undergoing maintenance over the next few weeks. 91.3 FM will occasionally operate at low power to protect the safety of workers onsite. If you have trouble receiving us on your radio you can listen online at WHQR-dot-org, through our app or on your smart speaker.
Inside WHQR

WHQR Annual Meeting Monday, June 26 - Please Join Us

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published June 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT

The Annual Meeting of Friends of Public Radio will be held on Thursday, June 23, at 6pm in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR, 254 North Front Street Suite 300 in Wilmington. We hope you are able to join us.

The formal business of the meeting will be to elect new Board members for a 3 year term through June 30, 2025. All WHQR members in good standing (those who have made a donation during the 2021-2022 fiscal year) may vote. We'll also hear reports from the Board and station management on this historic past year's events and plans for the future. As always, there will be time for public comment.

Refreshments will be served as we celebrate the past and look toward the future of your public radio station. Please join us. RSVP to join us in person by emailing rsvp@whqr.org - let us know how many people will be attending.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
