Saturated Sensations Exhibit in the MC Erny Gallery

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published May 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature "Saturated Sensations."

Join us on Friday, May 26 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, June 23 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception of "Saturated Sensations," which is part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night. Meet artists Bradley Carter and Kendall Fuqua, view their spectacular work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event!

Inside WHQR The MC Erny GalleryCulture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
