Saturated Sensations Exhibit in the MC Erny Gallery

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature "Saturated Sensations."

Join us on Friday, May 26 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, June 23 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception of "Saturated Sensations," which is part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night. Meet artists Bradley Carter and Kendall Fuqua, view their spectacular work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event!