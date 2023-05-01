© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

Public Media Giving Days 2023

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published May 1, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT
Introducing Public Media Giving Days! This first-time event, brought to you by WHQR in partnership with NPR, PBS, affiliated organizations and stations across the country, is a celebration of all that #PublicMediaGives people everywhere. We’re asking you to speak up and tell your stories about what public media means to you. Then, we’re asking you to give back. Help WHQR and public media grow! And happy Public Media Giving Days!

Public radio is an instrumental fixture in communities across the country, bringing beautiful music, great performances and rich culture to all. And individual donors enable us to do just that! Without them, we couldn’t maintain the independence that is key to our public service mission. PLEASE DONATE TODAY to give back in celebration of all that #PublicMediaGives.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
