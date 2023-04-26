WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! is back in 2023 with performances in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming and past shows.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!
STNL! Featuring: Justin Cody Fox
Soup to Nuts Live returns to the air this weekend with the Justin Cody Fox concert we recorded at Live at Ted’s last week.
We’ll be broadcasting the show on this Friday, April 28th at 7:00 pm and again on Saturday April 29th at 9 pm.
It was a great live show. Tune it 91.3fm to hear it!