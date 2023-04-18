A Little Lunch Music: The Cape Fear Chordsmen

WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music's next performance at the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Friday, April 28th at 12pm, The Cape Fear Chordsmen will perform toe tapping and singable melodies such as:

Take Me Home, Country Roads, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Breakin' Up is Hard to Do, and Under the Boardwalk, just to name a few. With much, much, more including quartets and lots of fun and antics you won't want to miss!

The Cape Fear Chordsmen are celebrating their 35th Anniversary this year. This all-mens chorus was formed as a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society in April 1988, singing in and around Wilmington throughout the year since then (seen below in December 2022, joined by members of the chapter's new Mixed Chorus, Acapella Spirit). The chorus is under the direction of Bryan Hughes, and our shows are always family friendly, and full of fun! Come and see this truly American art form, we call Barbershop four part close harmony.

In addition to our Holiday Show, The Chordsmen also sing at various Civic and church functions, send Quartets out for Singing Valentines in February, present the National Anthem at sports events and present an Annual Show each spring/summer.

While the Cape Fear Chordsmen will remain a mens-only chorus, women will soon be joining the Chapter in the new Mixed chorus, Acapella Spirit or in Quartets, if they wish.

This year's Annual Show will be presented on Saturday June 3rd at 2:30pm at the Pine Valley Methodist Church on Shipyard Boulevard. Tickets are $10, and will be available next month. We invite the community to attend!

No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll have some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

