© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The transmitter for 96.7fm in Southport is down due to a lightning strike. We hope to have it repaired within a couple of weeks. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Inside WHQR

A Little Lunch Music: The Cape Fear Chordsmen

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published April 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT
cape fear chordsmen .png

WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music's next performance at the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Friday, April 28th at 12pm, The Cape Fear Chordsmen will perform toe tapping and singable melodies such as:

Take Me Home, Country Roads, The Lion Sleeps Tonight, Breakin' Up is Hard to Do, and Under the Boardwalk, just to name a few.  With much, much, more including quartets and lots of fun and antics you won't want to miss!

The Cape Fear Chordsmen are celebrating their 35th Anniversary this year. This all-mens chorus was formed as a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society in April 1988, singing in and around Wilmington throughout the year since then (seen below in December 2022, joined by members of the chapter's new Mixed Chorus, Acapella Spirit). The chorus is under the direction of Bryan Hughes, and our shows are always family friendly, and full of fun!  Come and see this truly American art form, we call Barbershop four part close harmony.

In addition to our Holiday Show, The Chordsmen also sing at various Civic and church functions, send Quartets out for Singing Valentines in February, present the National Anthem at sports events and present an Annual Show each spring/summer.

While the Cape Fear Chordsmen will remain a mens-only chorus, women will soon be joining the Chapter in the new Mixed chorus, Acapella Spirit or in Quartets, if they wish.

This year's Annual Show will be presented on Saturday June 3rd at 2:30pm at the Pine Valley Methodist Church on Shipyard Boulevard. Tickets are $10, and will be available next month. We invite the community to attend!

cape fear chordsman.png

No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll have some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

Tags
Inside WHQR The MC Erny GalleryCulture/ArtsA Little Lunch Music
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley