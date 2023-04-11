WHQR’s 38th Anniversary Birthday Bash

WHQR is celebrating 38 years of radio on Friday, April 22th from 3-5pm at Fermental Beer & Wine (600 S 17th St)

You're invited to WHQR's 38th birthday bash! Enjoy some cake, chat with WHQR staff, and grab some FREE WHQR swag: t-shirts, frisbees, mugs, and more. Fermental will also have live music and local food trucks on site:

Food Trucks: Seaview Crab Seafood Co. 2pm

NachoFalt 5:30pm

Live Music: Roger Davis (Acoustic Jazz) 4pm

Tico Trio (Latin Jazz) 7pm

Enjoy a beer and support WHQR! Fermental Beer & Wine will donate $1 for every draft pint of beer purchased.

We hope you will join us for this FREE event!