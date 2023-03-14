Printfest: Works by UNCW’s Print Students

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature "Printworks: Works by UNCW's Printmaking Students."

Join us on Friday, March 24 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, April 28 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception of "Printworks: Works by UNCW's Printmaking Students," which is part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night. Meet artist and UNCW professor Shannon Bourne and student artists, view this striking work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event!

About the Artist:

Shannon Bourne is an artist and educator whose career has led her to take on a variety of roles. While experimenting with and creating art in the mediums of both of printmaking and ceramics, she also works as a graphic designer, prop-maker, and art director for the television and film industry. In addition to film work and teaching at UNCW, Bourne also has the unique opportunity to organize and participate in the Print Big Steamroller Woodblock festival held each spring on campus. These varied areas of interest all end up coming together to have both exciting and surprising influences on each another.

Throughout her academic and artistic career, she was awarded several scholarships, grants, and residencies, including a study abroad printmaking intensive in Corciano, Italy. Bourne has participated in several group shows and solo exhibitions on local, national, and international levels. Most recently, her graphic design work and props can be seen on the Fox television show, "Sleepy Hollow", and the soon to be released Sony Pictures Film, "I Saw the Light".