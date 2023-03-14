© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Inside WHQR

Printfest: Works by UNCW’s Print Students

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published March 14, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT
Printfest
Top Left: Jeremy Millard, Top Right: Aubrey Hedrick, Bottom Left: Shannon Bourne, Second from Bottom Right: September Krueger

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature "Printworks: Works by UNCW's Printmaking Students."

Join us on Friday, March 24 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, April 28 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception of "Printworks: Works by UNCW's Printmaking Students," which is part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night. Meet artist and UNCW professor Shannon Bourne and student artists, view this striking work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event!

About the Artist:
Shannon Bourne is an artist and educator whose career has led her to take on a variety of roles. While experimenting with and creating art in the mediums of both of printmaking and ceramics, she also works as a graphic designer, prop-maker, and art director for the television and film industry. In addition to film work and teaching at UNCW, Bourne also has the unique opportunity to organize and participate in the Print Big Steamroller Woodblock festival held each spring on campus. These varied areas of interest all end up coming together to have both exciting and surprising influences on each another.

Throughout her academic and artistic career, she was awarded several scholarships, grants, and residencies, including a study abroad printmaking intensive in Corciano, Italy. Bourne has participated in several group shows and solo exhibitions on local, national, and international levels. Most recently, her graphic design work and props can be seen on the Fox television show, "Sleepy Hollow", and the soon to be released Sony Pictures Film, "I Saw the Light".

2023 Printfest Large poster.png

Tags
Inside WHQR The MC Erny GalleryCulture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
See stories by Mary Bradley