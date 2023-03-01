A Little Lunch Music: The Reverón Piano Trio

WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music's next performance at the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Monday, March 13th at 12pm, The Chamber Music of Wilmington's artistic director Oskar Espina-Ruiz will join the Reverón Piano Trio to perform music from their March 12 performance at Chamber Music of Wilmington. This program brings them together in the fascinating quartet by Gabriela Lena Frank, the celebrated American composer of Peruvian/Chinese and Lithuanian/Jewish descent.

The Reverón Piano Trio’s main goal is to introduce audiences to underrepresented music from Latin America alongside contemporary and standard repertoire. These seasoned artists are active promoters of Latin American music through their work as scholars and entrepreneurs, and they have devoted their careers to the discovery, cataloguing, performance, editing, and recording of this rich repertoire. In addition, the trio continues to commission and perform new works: recent collaborations include La Hamaca (2021) and El Ventilador (2022), written for the trio by renowned Venezuelan-American composer Ricardo Lorenz, and the world premiere of Barroqueada (2020) by Grammy-nominated composer Miguel del Águila.

The Reverón Trio is named after Venezuelan painter and sculptor Armando Reverón (1889- 1954), one of the earliest American modernists and one of the most important visual artists in Latin America. Even though Reverón is a highly influential figure in Latin America, his work is not celebrated outside the borders of Venezuela. It is the trio’s wish to enhance multicultural understanding and increase the visibility of Reverón’s work and of Latin American music; for this reason, they are in the process of creating the Sphinx Catalog of Latin American Piano Trios. Ana María, Simón, and Horacio are all Venezuelan artists who have made their home in the United States.

Oskar Espina Ruiz has performed at major concert halls and festivals to high critical acclaim, including concerto performances at the Philharmonic Hall in St. Petersburg, Russia, and recitals in New York City, Washington DC, Moscow, Madrid, Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. His chamber music collaborations include the American, Argus, Ariel, Cassatt, Daedalus, Escher, Shanghai and Verona quartets. Current projects include the release of a new album for clarinet and piano with pianist Victoria Schwartzman and the premier of a concerto by Alfonso Fuentes. He is associate professor of clarinet at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and serves as artistic director at Chamber Music Wilmington (from May 2020), Treetops Chamber Music Society and Music Mountain Festival.

No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll have some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

Thanks for the Chamber Music of Wilmington for helping with this event.

