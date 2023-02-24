WHQR’s fundraising luncheon is BACK with Special Guest Susan Stamberg

We are pleased to announce that Susan Stamberg, a “Founding Mother” of NPR, special correspondent for Morning Edition and former All Things Considered host, will serve as our luncheon speaker. Fans of NPR know Stamberg as the first woman to anchor a national nightly news program, the winner of every major award in broadcasting, and an inductee into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame. She is a critical part of NPR’s history, helping create the network we know today – a source we all value as listeners and supporters of WHQR. Please join us for this special lunch with journalist and Founding Mother, Susan Stamberg.

An invitation to host a table or join a WHQR table and more information are available by emailing Mary Bradley at mbradley@whqr.org. We ask for a suggested donation of $125 or more per guest at the luncheon or a host may choose to cover the $1,250 goal for the table and invite friends (payable by cash, check or credit card) .

Corporate sponsorships are also available! It's the perfect way to promote your business in front of approximately 500 of our supporters and we are sure Susan will be a great speaker. Click on the PDF below for more information or contact Jeff Hunter with questions.

The luncheon will be in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington on May 22, beginning at 12 noon and finishing by 1:30pm.

Hear NPR’s Susan Stamberg’s special reports on WHQR News during Morning Edition and Weekend Edition Saturday. Read more about Stamberg’s incredible career and listen to her stories here.

WHQR Public Radio was started 39 years ago to meet community needs and strives to offer news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Trinity Landing!

Thank you to our Speaker Host Sponsor Pathway Wealth Consulting.