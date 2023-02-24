© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

WHQR’s fundraising luncheon is BACK with Special Guest Susan Stamberg

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published February 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST
station promo events.png

After a three year delay, WHQR’s fundraising luncheon is BACK on Monday, May 22 at 12 pm at the Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington.

We are pleased to announce that Susan Stamberg, a “Founding Mother” of NPR, special correspondent for Morning Edition and former All Things Considered host, will serve as our luncheon speaker. Fans of NPR know Stamberg as the first woman to anchor a national nightly news program, the winner of every major award in broadcasting, and an inductee into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame. She is a critical part of NPR’s history, helping create the network we know today – a source we all value as listeners and supporters of WHQR. Please join us for this special lunch with journalist and Founding Mother, Susan Stamberg.

An invitation to host a table or join a WHQR table and more information are available by emailing Mary Bradley at mbradley@whqr.org. We ask for a suggested donation of $125 or more per guest at the luncheon or a host may choose to cover the $1,250 goal for the table and invite friends (payable by cash, check or credit card) .

Corporate sponsorships are also available! It's the perfect way to promote your business in front of approximately 500 of our supporters and we are sure Susan will be a great speaker. Click on the PDF below for more information or contact Jeff Hunter with questions.

WHQR Stamberg Sponsorship Information CLICK HERE

The luncheon will be in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington on May 22, beginning at 12 noon and finishing by 1:30pm.

Hear NPR’s Susan Stamberg’s special reports on WHQR News during Morning Edition and Weekend Edition Saturday. Read more about Stamberg’s incredible career and listen to her stories here.

WHQR Public Radio was started 39 years ago to meet community needs and strives to offer news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Trinity Landing!

trinity landing small logo.png

Thank you to our Speaker Host Sponsor Pathway Wealth Consulting.

pathfinder small logo.png

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
