STNL!: Brad Heller and the Fustics Perform March 2

WHQR's Soup To Nuts Live is back in the MC Erny Gallery!

Brad Heller and the Fustics will perform on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Price: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours.

Whether with his backing band, The Fustics, or performing as an acoustic artist, Brad Heller has established himself as a credible force among current songwriters. Honing his craft for over a decade and a half the Wilmington, North Carolina, transplant has built a reputation as a thoughtful songsmith who tackles a wide range of personal and social issues. Bouncing between a myriad of genres, Heller finds creative drive in honoring musical influences that inspired him, while never abandoning his own unique sound.

With the release of his latest album, The Sentence, Heller continues to build his audience with constant touring and spirited live shows. Heller’s music centers on middle-class characters while exploring themes of loss, self-imposed alienation, abandonment of faith, addiction, and immigration. Voted Wilmington’s “Best Original Rock Band,” look for upcoming shows by Brad Heller & the Fustics and the Fustics acoustic duo. You can find out more about Brad Heller and the Fustics on their website, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.