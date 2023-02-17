© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! is back in 2023 with performances in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming and past shows.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL!: Brad Heller and the Fustics Perform March 2

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published February 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST
Brad Heller Soup to Nuts Live!.png

WHQR's Soup To Nuts Live is back in the MC Erny Gallery!

Brad Heller and the Fustics will perform on Thursday, March 2 at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Price: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 Ext 203 during regular business hours.

Whether with his backing band, The Fustics, or performing as an acoustic artist, Brad Heller has established himself as a credible force among current songwriters. Honing his craft for over a decade and a half the Wilmington, North Carolina, transplant has built a reputation as a thoughtful songsmith who tackles a wide range of personal and social issues. Bouncing between a myriad of genres, Heller finds creative drive in honoring musical influences that inspired him, while never abandoning his own unique sound.

With the release of his latest album, The Sentence, Heller continues to build his audience with constant touring and spirited live shows. Heller’s music centers on middle-class characters while exploring themes of loss, self-imposed alienation, abandonment of faith, addiction, and immigration. Voted Wilmington’s “Best Original Rock Band,” look for upcoming shows by Brad Heller & the Fustics and the Fustics acoustic duo. You can find out more about Brad Heller and the Fustics on their website, or find them on Instagram or Facebook.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
