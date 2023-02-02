Cinematique Presents: Living

Living runs from Monday, March 6 through Wednesday, March 8. It screens Monday through Wednesday at 7pm with an additional screening on Wednesday at 4pm in Historic Thalian Hall’s Main Theatre.

Oscar nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Writing for Adapted Screenplay!

Starring Oscar Nominee for Best Actor Bill Nighy, Living is the story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.

Watch the trailer.

