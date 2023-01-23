WHQR MeetUp Party at Makai Brewery in Ocean Isle Beach - Wednesday, February 17th!

Join other Public Radio lovers, WHQR Community Advisory Board, staff, board, and friends at Makai Brewery in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday, February 17th, from 5pm to 7pm.

Come celebrate your favorite community radio station while drinking local brews, enjoying great company, and eating delicious food from Nana’s Main Ingredient food truck. You call also hear music from guitarist and singer Mike Mandeville. Raise a glass to excellent radio, music, culture and an interesting and interested community of listeners. PLUS, Makai Brewery has generously offered to donate $1 for every pint purchased to WHQR.

Makai Brewery (5850 Ocean Hwy W #1) is a family and pet friendly island-themed brewery. Every beer on tap is brewed right onsite. They also offer wine, hard cider, and various nonalcoholic beverages. Any (leashed) pets that are friendly to both people and other animals are always welcome!

Planning on attending? Let us know by RSVPing here: online here.

