The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR is pleased to feature "Nature's First Green is Gold: Work by New Elements Gallery Artists Mark Weber & Sullivan Anlyan".

Join us on Friday, January 27 from 6-9pm for the Opening Reception and Friday, February 17 from 6-9pm for the Closing Reception of "Nature's First Green is Gold," which is part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night. Meet New Elements Gallery artists, view this striking work, and enjoy wine and light refreshments with WHQR staff. Join us in the the MC Erny Gallery for this exciting Fourth Friday event!

About the Artists:

The artist Mark Weber can sometimes be hard to pinpoint. He adopts a variety of styles and approaches when creating his work. To many he is the painter of vibrant whimsical animals set in lush tropical settings. To others he is the artist who paints beautiful, moody pieces rendered in ink and wash which are set in scenes both dreamlike and yet centered in reality. And then lastly, to some he is the painter of everyday life in the South, his newly adopted home since 2010 when he and his wife moved to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Starting his career as an illustrator he worked for a variety of publications including The New York Times, Rolling Stones, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and the Chicago Tribune to name a few. His love of children’s stories soon led him into the field of children’s books which he illustrated a number of books including Little Toot and the Lighthouse, The Pirate Princess, and Paul Bunyan. From 2005 to 2010 he illustrated the entire King School Series for Townsend Press, which are a series of young reader books written to help educate young urban youths.

His paintings can be found in collections both private and corporate throughout the USA and Europe He continues to work as both a fine artist and illustrator welcoming new projects and challenges along the way.

Sullivan Anlyan started her Art Study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with a concentration in metal sculpture. However, her unique style has transmuted into a focus on her “One of a Kind” drawing forte with a defined style of the “Iconography of Nature” as interpreted with bright metallic colors and “Animal Expression-ism.” Multimedia paintings with charcoal, india ink, acrylic, and gold leaf on canvas.

“Having grown up with artistic and creative parents, I have always had an appreciation for all kinds of art, but my happiness lies in the big, the bright, and the sparkly. I have spent many hours thinking about what my “style” is, and I have never landed on anything concrete, but instead perhaps an emotion, HAPPINESS. I am in my mid-forties now, and I think everything boils down to finding happiness. I hope my art will bring you a little. XOXOX S”

