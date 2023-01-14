© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cinematique of Wilmington Film Series
Cinematique of Wilmington is a series of classic, foreign and notable films sponsored by WHQR and Historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets to all screenings are available at the Thalian Hall Website or at the Thalian Hall Box office (Monday-Friday from 2-5pm and one hour before showtime). Admission is $9.63 ($7+ tax and $2.14 ticketing fee)Showtime for Cinematique Films is 7:00pm, plus 4pm matinees on Wednesdays (unless otherwise noted) at Historic Thalian Hall, 310 Chestnut Street. For more details about the series or individual features, call the Thalian Box Office at 910.632.2285 or click here.

Cinematique Presents: “Oscar Nominated Shorts 2023”

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST
2023_ShortsTV_Oscar_Poster.jpg

Oscar Nominated Shorts runs from Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24 in Historic Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

Monday, February 20, 2023
• 4:00pm Live Action
• 7:00pm Animation

Tuesday, February 21, 2023
• 4:00pm Documentary A
• 7:00pm Documentary B

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
• 4:00pm Animation
• 7:00pm Live Action

Thursday, February 23, 2023
• 4:00pm Documentary B
• 7:00pm Documentary A

Friday, February 24, 2023
• 4:00pm Live Action
• 7:00pm Animation

For the 18th consecutive year, ShortsTV presents the Oscar-Nominated Short Films, opening on Feb. 17th. With all three categories offered – Animated, Live Action and Documentary – this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 12th.

*These shorts programs contains adult themes and are not suitable for children.

