Cinematique Presents: “Oscar Nominated Shorts 2023”

Oscar Nominated Shorts runs from Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24 in Historic Thalian Hall’s Ruth and Bucky Stein Theatre.

Monday, February 20, 2023

• 4:00pm Live Action

• 7:00pm Animation

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

• 4:00pm Documentary A

• 7:00pm Documentary B

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

• 4:00pm Animation

• 7:00pm Live Action

Thursday, February 23, 2023

• 4:00pm Documentary B

• 7:00pm Documentary A

Friday, February 24, 2023

• 4:00pm Live Action

• 7:00pm Animation

For the 18th consecutive year, ShortsTV presents the Oscar-Nominated Short Films, opening on Feb. 17th. With all three categories offered – Animated, Live Action and Documentary – this is your annual chance to predict the winners (and have the edge in your Oscar pool)! A perennial hit with audiences around the country and the world, don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 12th.

*These shorts programs contains adult themes and are not suitable for children.

