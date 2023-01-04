© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Soup to Nuts Live!
Well into its second decade, WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! has become one of the Cape Fear region's favorite, live-listening experiences, featuring a wide array of musical genres on its stage. The M.C. Erny Gallery has hosted Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances. And along the way, we've welcomed talented, hard-working musicians from all walks of life.Our Gallery is an acoustic room that demands attention. Adapting your 'unplugged' performance to our space may require some patience, but the reward is a truly intimate, interactive experience for both artist and listener. STNL!'s recording process reflects its commitment to high quality, ongoing success, and the hard work of its technical staff. Each performance is engineered, multitracked, and edited into a one-hour program for broadcast on an upcoming date. In addition, we forward and cross-promote the live event (and the later broadcast) across our website, on-air, social media, and related platforms.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL!: Emily Burdette Performs January 19th

Published January 4, 2023
The next edition of WHQR's Soup To Nuts Live! will feature Emily Burdette on Thursday, January 19th at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Price: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 during regular business hours.

Emily Burdette grew up in the small town of St. Albans, West Virginia. She began exploring music at a young age. Her mother and father always had music on in the house and encouraged listening to a wide range of artists such as The Beatles & Linda Ronstadt. She began writing lyrics when she was fourteen and soon picked up the guitar.

While attending Belmont University in 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee, Emily decided she truly wanted to pursue a career in singing and songwriting. Her style emulates her influences including Jewel, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles, and Sheryl Crow. She has a singer/songwriter style that invokes sounds of both pop and folk music. You can find out more about Emily on her website, or find her on Instagram or Facebook.

Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
