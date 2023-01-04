STNL!: Emily Burdette Performs January 19th

The next edition of WHQR's Soup To Nuts Live! will feature Emily Burdette on Thursday, January 19th at 7:30 pm (doors open 6:30 pm) in the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front St. in downtown Wilmington. Price: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve a seat by sending an email to soup@whqr.org or call 910-343-1640 during regular business hours.

Emily Burdette grew up in the small town of St. Albans, West Virginia. She began exploring music at a young age. Her mother and father always had music on in the house and encouraged listening to a wide range of artists such as The Beatles & Linda Ronstadt. She began writing lyrics when she was fourteen and soon picked up the guitar.

While attending Belmont University in 2002 in Nashville, Tennessee, Emily decided she truly wanted to pursue a career in singing and songwriting. Her style emulates her influences including Jewel, Ingrid Michaelson, Sara Bareilles, and Sheryl Crow. She has a singer/songwriter style that invokes sounds of both pop and folk music. You can find out more about Emily on her website, or find her on Instagram or Facebook.

