Holiday Programming 2022
Sunday, Nov. 20
7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7
With Heart and Voice Thanksgiving Special
Sacred music for Thanksgiving
Thursday, Nov. 24
Noon-2pm on Classical HQR 92.7
Giving Thanks
Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of the spirit of the holiday. Whether you're in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or sitting down to the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.
