Holiday Programming 2022

Sunday, Nov. 20

7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7

With Heart and Voice Thanksgiving Special

Sacred music for Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 24

Noon-2pm on Classical HQR 92.7

Giving Thanks

Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of the spirit of the holiday. Whether you're in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or sitting down to the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

