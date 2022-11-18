© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Holiday Programming 2022

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST
Sunday, Nov. 20
7-8am on Classical HQR 92.7
With Heart and Voice Thanksgiving Special
Sacred music for Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 24
Noon-2pm on Classical HQR 92.7
Giving Thanks
Giving Thanks sounds the way Thanksgiving feels: inviting, warm, and festive. No clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies. Instead, it’s a contemporary, thoughtful celebration of the spirit of the holiday. Whether you're in the kitchen, on the road to a family gathering, or sitting down to the feast, Giving Thanks provides the perfect atmosphere for Thanksgiving: the warmth of great music, and truly memorable words.

Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
