WHQR has had more than 180 Cape Fear residents sign-up to participate in a project that pairs strangers with different political leanings to connect for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation — and we want to share with you what we've found.

Join WHQR's Mary Bradley, Rachel Keith, and Ben Schachtman for the One Small Step Listening Party on Tuesday, December 1, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm. During the event, you will hear some audio from One Small Step conversations and learn from local participants what the experience was like. We will also share how you can have these types of conversations in your own community.

Space is limited, and this FREE event will probably fill quickly, so click RSVP below or via this link, and we'll send an event link to your email.

PLUS, enjoy beer, wine, soft drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres and good conversations. The party opens at 5pm and the program itself begins at 5:30pm.