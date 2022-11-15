© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Inside WHQR

One Small Step Listening Party

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published November 15, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
StoryCorps’ One Small Step- (Instagram Post) 1080x1080 (Email Header).png

WHQR has had more than 180 Cape Fear residents sign-up to participate in a project that pairs strangers with different political leanings to connect for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation — and we want to share with you what we've found.

Join WHQR's Mary Bradley, Rachel Keith, and Ben Schachtman for the One Small Step Listening Party on Tuesday, December 1, 2022 from 5pm to 7pm. During the event, you will hear some audio from One Small Step conversations and learn from local participants what the experience was like. We will also share how you can have these types of conversations in your own community.

Space is limited, and this FREE event will probably fill quickly, so click RSVP below or via this link, and we'll send an event link to your email.

PLUS, enjoy beer, wine, soft drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres and good conversations. The party opens at 5pm and the program itself begins at 5:30pm.

StoryCorps’ One Small Step- (Email Header).png

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
